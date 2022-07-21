About 5.5 percent of registered voters in Coffee County have voted early

Early voting in Coffee County for the August 4 election continues to have lower turnout than the 2018 general election.
An additional 392 voters went to the polls on Wednesday, July 20, bringing the total of early votes cast to 1,930. Of those, 823 are rural county voters, 685 are Tullahoma voters and 422 from Manchester. After 5 days of early voting, 5.45 percent of registered voters in Coffee county have cast their ballot.
Early voting runs through July 30th. But the first handful of days show a significant dip in turnout compared to the 2018 August General Election. Through 4 days of early voting in 2018, Coffee County had 1,896 votes cast. This year through 4 days there were 1,538 votes cast. That is 358 voters shy of four years ago, which is nearly 19 percent off the pace, according to data provided by the Tennessee Secretary of State.
Monday, July 18 has been the heaviest day of early voting so far, with 535 total votes cast on that day.
Those interested in voting early will have multiple opportunities to do so.
Early voting in Manchester is at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to noon on Saturdays July 15-30.
Meanwhile, in Tullahoma early voting is at the CD Stamps Center at 810 South Jackson St. Hours are 9a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays July 15-30.
If you do not vote early, you may vote at your assigned precinct on August 4.
“Coffee County voters need to be aware that the August ballot is longer than we normally see and will take additional time to complete,” said Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar. “In this election you’ll have the opportunity to choose which candidates will advance to the general election in November, to retain or replace judges and elect Circuit and General Session Court Judges, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commissioners, Sheriff, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk, Road Superintendent, Road Commissioners, School Board, Constables, Manchester City Mayor, Alderman and School Board, City of Tullahoma Alderman and School Board .”
Coffee County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.
“With the longer ballot in this election, I encourage Coffee County voters to make your voice heard during our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Casting your ballot early and reviewing your ballot before you go can reduce the amount of time it takes to vote.”
CLICK HERE to see a full sample ballot for the Aug. 4 election.