AAA urges Tennesseans to make holiday travel plans now

Tennesseans have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. According to a new AAA Travel survey, over one-third (36%) of residents book their holiday trips by the end of October.
“Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”
AAA will release its full Thanksgiving Travel Forecast November 9th.
“We’ve recently seen numerous flight delays and cancellations, and even more are possible during the holidays,” Haas continued. “So if you’re planning a flight, you may want to consider travel insurance. If your flight is cancelled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation and food. You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as 3 hours.”
VACCINE PROVIDING CONFIDENCE FOR HOLIDAY TRAVELERS
Nearly one-third (32%) of Tennesseans plan to take a vacation of 3 days or more during the 2021 holiday season. Meanwhile, sixteen percent have not yet decided. Fewer than half (40%) of Tennesseans without holiday travel plans are staying home for fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Compared to last year, when a vaccine wasn’t available, 22% of Tennesseans are more comfortable traveling this holiday season. Meanwhile, nearly half (47%) feel the same as last year.