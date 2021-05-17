Multiple pathways at Motlow lead to high-paying jobs in mechatronics

Motlow State established itself as a statewide leader in Mechatronics over a decade ago. Through partnerships with area universities and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT), Motlow has established multiple pathways that lead to high-paying jobs in Mechatronics.
Whether you are a high school sophomore, a recent high school graduate, or an adult looking to start a new career or advancement, many of the pathway options begin with little or no tuition costs. Mechatronics is a high-wage, high-demand program that prepares graduates for a career in fields such as automotive, power production, manufacturing, robotics, and more. Motlow offers Mechatronics degrees on its Fayetteville, McMinnville, and Smyrna campuses.
Pathway Options:
• High School Dual Enrollment students can earn a Certificate or an Associate of Applied
Science degree before graduating from high school
• TCAT graduates can seamlessly transfer to Motlow and earn a Certificate and an A.A.S.
degree
• Traditional students can use the Tennessee Promise grant to earn a Certificate and an A.A.S.
degree
• Non-traditional students can use the Tennessee Reconnect grant to earn a Certificate and an
A.A.S. degree
Regardless of how you begin your Mechatronics journey, you can earn up to $45,000 per year with a Motlow Mechatronics Certificate and successful completion of the Siemens Level 1 exam. Graduates who complete the A.A.S. and the Siemens Level 2 Exam can expect to earn up to $65,000 per year.
Advanced Degree Options
After completing the A.A.S. degree, students can take advantage of Motlow’s partnerships with Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), Tennessee State University (TSU), or University of Tennessee Chattanoogs (UTM) to earn bachelor’s degrees.
Bachelor’s Degree Options:
MTSU – Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics Engineering
• UTC – Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics Technology
• TSU – Bachelor of Science in Applied Industrial Technologies (at Motlow’s McMinnville
campus)
Graduates of any of the bachelor’s degree options can expect to earn up to $90,000 per year. Graduates of the TSU bachelor’s degree have an additional opportunity to earn a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering with an Engineering Management Concentration at the University of Tennessee Space Institute in Tullahoma.
The ATMAE certified Motlow Mechatronics program produces highly recruited graduates. Industries are rapidly expanding the technology used in advanced manufacturing and product design by integrating robotics and automation systems. Mechatronics graduates develop a knowledge of mechatronic systems and the trouble-shooting skills to perform exceptionally well in high-wage jobs.
Students choose Motlow State for Mechatronics training because our graduates have:
• Received hands-on training in automation technology and mechatronic systems
• Developed critical-thinking and problem-solving skills
• Enhanced and refined individual technical skills
• Developed work-ready communication and collaboration skills
• Prepared to serve as an interface between business and manufacturing operations
• Prepared for multiple industries in the global competitive market
Area companies that employ Motlow Mechatronics graduates include: Bridgestone, Nissan, Calsonic, Copperweld, Yoroza Corporation of Tennessee, Frito Lay, Kasai North America, Sonoco, Great Lakes Cheese, General Mills, Batesville Casket, Morrison Industries, and more.
For additional information or to apply for any of these exciting career opportunities visit Motlow.com/Mechatronics, call 800-654-4877 or email mechatronics@mscc.edu.
Tennessee’s Community Colleges is a system of 13 colleges offering a high-quality, affordable, convenient, and personal education to prepare students to achieve their educational and career goals in two years or less. The system offers associate degree and certificate programs, workforce development programs, and transfer pathways to four-year degrees. For more information, please visit us online at tbr.edu or visit Motlow at mscc.edu.