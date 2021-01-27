911 director cites bullying, discrimination in complaint against Sheriff Partin

Diane Argraves, who is the director of the Coffee County 911 Communications Center, has filed a complaint against Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin recently, claiming that she has been bullied and discriminated against by the sheriff, according to the Manchester Times.
Among many accusations, Argraves claims that Partin has created a hostile work environment. She also claims that Partin treats her differently because she is female. She claims that she believes “it is a personal matter that Sheriff Partin has against me and other women in authority in county government,” the Manchester Times report says.
Thunder Radio News reached out to Partin to address these claims, and he sent back the following comment:
“The Coffee County Communications Board has no comment as to the current director’s state of mind,” Partin said.
Argraves also claims that Partin has made derogatory remarks about her age, according to the report.
Thunder Radio will report more information to this story as it is available.