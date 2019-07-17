9,000 mentors needed for Tennessee Promise (Find out how you can volunteer)

Applicants for the Tennessee Promise from the class of 2020 will all need sponsors and tnAchieves has started its effort to recruit 9,000 volunteer mentors.
Nearly 64,000 students from the class of 2019 applied for the scholarship, which has a universal acceptance policy. Program administrators are expecting more in the class of 2020.
Mentors are needed to make the program successful. tnAchieves asks mentors to give one hour per month. The group provides a one-hour training session, a handbook and weekly communication to ensure the mentor is full equipped to serve students.
To learn more about becoming a mentor, you can visit www.tnachieves.org/mentors/apply/