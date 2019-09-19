2019 Coffee County Fair Pageant Winners

2019 Fairest of the Fair and Peoples Choice – Keelie Shea Hillis
2019 Miss Teen Coffee County – Liza Alece Johnson
2019 Miss Teen People’s Choice – Kathryn Lusk
2019 Coffee County Fair Junior Miss (ages 6-8). Junior Miss – Jerzee Shay Ferrell (pictured at center), first runner up – Kendall Huskey, second runner up – MariJo Lee Cassel, third runner up – Daisy Rain Matlock, fourth runner up – Narissa Steverson, peoples choice – Mary Kallie Brooke Lusk.
2019 Coffee County Fair Junior Miss (9-12 years old). Junior Miss – Zoie Alexus Lynne Roberts (center). First runner up – Rileigh Ray Johnson, second runner up – Jaydn Rosado, third runner up – Nevaeh Frazier, fourth runner up – Evalyn Areada Carter, peoples choice – Nevaeh Frazier
2019 Little Miss Coffee County winners. Little Miss Coffee County – Hannah Gail Rhea Robison (center), first runner up – Jozie Elise Roberts, second runner up – Aiyana Leigh Jernigan, third runner up – Krysee Zendaya Barnes, fourth runner up – Lexus Faith Ater, peoples choice – Kennedy Michelle Goodman.
Coffee County Fair 0-6 Month boy winners, from left, Liam Maverick Tyree (third place), Max Robinson (second place), Kolt Montgomery Snow (first place)
2019 Coffee County Fair 0-6 month girls winners are, from left, Evelyn Webb (second place), Samantha Jean Penney (third place), Kinsleigh Faye Bradshaw (first place).
2019 Coffee County Fair 6-12 months girls winners, from left, Brynlee Floyd (third place), Briella Rosalie Colvin (second place), Zuri Amelia Murray (first place).
2019 Coffee County Fair 6-12 month boys winners, from left, Walter Drake Deford (first place), Holton Harwell (second place), Malik Young (third place), Dacoda Seals (fourth place).
2019 Coffee County Fair 12-18 month boys winners, from left, Isaac August Melson (third place), Zachary Rhett Cashion (second place), Kolter Grey Kirk (first place)
2019 Coffee County Fair 12-18 month girls winners, from left, Baylor Lynn Adams (third place), Hannah Grace Partin (second place), Mayleigh Marie Sharrock (first place).
2019 Coffee County Fair 18-24 month winners, from left, Troy A. Boyd (second place), Mason Henley (first place).
2019 Coffee County Fair 18-24 month girl winners, from left, Avery Kate Bess (first place), Harlyn Hilley (second place), Sadie Grace Melton (third place).
2019 Coffee County Fair Toddler Boy winners, from left, Dawson Robert Taylor (third place tie), Kasen Stewart (third place tie), Oliver Oakley (second place), Benjermin E. Penney (first place)
2019 Coffee County Fair Toddler Girl winners, from left, Remi Branch (third place), Clara Melson (second place), Londynn Elise Cummings (first place)