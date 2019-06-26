Dr Joey Vaughn will be the director of schools for Manchester City for at least the next four years. Dr Vaughn and the Manchester Board of Education signed a four-year agreement.
Vaughn’s contract is for $117,000 per year, plus travel expenses of $5,000 a year for regular travel to surrounding counties. The travel money will be considered reimbursement and not taxable income.
The board also approved vacation, sick leave and personal days.
Dr Vaughn had this to say to WMSR News:
Vaughn Signs 4-Year Contract with Manchester City Schools
Dr Joey Vaughn will be the director of schools for Manchester City for at least the next four years. Dr Vaughn and the Manchester Board of Education signed a four-year agreement.