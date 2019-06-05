Local Business Claims City of Manchester Did Not Pay Them for Services Provided…City Claims They Did

Coffee County entrepreneur Scott Van Velsor is a person you might remember being one of the people to begin the mural program in Manchester. Van Velsor has now written a blog online at www.camelsandchocolate.com about his displeasure with the City of Manchester and Alderman Ryan French. The online post has created a lot of talk around town.
Van Velsor states in part on the blog that the City of Manchester, Tennessee hired his company Odinn Media for marketing services, then he claims the city never paid for the work that was done. The city rebukes that claim.
WMSR News provides this information to not take sides but to give our listeners and readers material to make your own decision on the issue.
Click on each link to read the provided documents: