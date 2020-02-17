70,000 fans sold at Lowe’s stores recalled

If you purchased a Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan from a Lowe’s Store or online at lowes.com between May 2014 through January 2016, that fan may be subject to a nationwide recall.
About 70,000 units were sold, according to United States Consumer Reports. The unit has been recalled because there are reports of the fan’s blade holders breaking and allowing the blade to be ejected from the fan.
There have been over 200 reports of the fan blade ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of the fan blade striking consumers. This fan has two, dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade arm holders and a frosted white glass globe.
For more information, call toll-free to 1-888-434-3797 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., email recall@fanimation.com or visit www.fanimation.com and click recalls.