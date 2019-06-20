Nearly 70 percent of Americans think it’s unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana, according to a new AAA For Traffic Safety survey. A finding shows an estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days. A news release says the impairing effects of marijuana are usually experienced within the first one to four hours after using the drug. And users who drive high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash.
In the AAA Foundation survey, 7 percent of Americans said they approved of driving after recently using marijuana-more than other dangerous behaviors like alcohol-impaired driving, drowsy driving, and prescription drug-impaired driving.
70% of Americans think they won’t get Stopped by Police while Driving High on Marijuana
Nearly 70 percent of Americans think it’s unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana, according to a new AAA For Traffic Safety survey. A finding shows an estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days. A news release says the impairing effects of marijuana are usually experienced within the first one to four hours after using the drug. And users who drive high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash.