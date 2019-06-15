A dirt bike adventure turned into a tragic event for Hillsboro, TN family over the weekend.
According to Coffee County authorities, a dad and his son were riding a dirt bike in the family yard on Saturday afternoon when tragedy struck.
Allegedly the bike they were riding on ran into barbed wire that was between two trees and the wire wrapped around 7 year old’s throat.
According to reports the father called 911 and performed CPR on his son. Coffee County Emergency Services arrived at the Hillsboro home and rushed the boy to Unity Medical Center in Manchester where he apparently died a short time later.
Identities are being withheld at this time.
7 Year-Old Dies in Hillsboro Dirt Bike Accident
