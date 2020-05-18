$5 million expansion, renovation underway at New Union

If you’ve noticed large quantities of dirt being moved and large machinery at the New Union Elementary School campus lately, that is the start of a $5 million expansion and renovation to the school.
Ground was broken earlier this month at the school, which is located on State Route 53, that will add a building to give the school a new gymnasium and music room, as well as additional classrooms. There will also be a new library added to the school.
Meanwhile, the cafeteria will move into the old gym, allowing for the kitchen area to expand into the old cafeteria space. The old library will be used for an activities room or for additional classroom space, whichever is deemed necessary.
The project should cost around $5 million and will likely be completed in a little over a year.
A similar project at North Coffee Elementary is set to wrap up near the end of this summer.
Register to win $50 to High Cotton!
Register to win a $50 gift certificate to High Cotton in Manchester. Registration takes seconds and it is 100% FREE! What do you have to lose? Click below and register now!