45th Manchester Trees of Christmas continues through Sunday

The 45th annual Manchester Trees of Christmas continues through this Sunday.
Hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome to view the 38 trees on display at the Ada Wright Center, which is located on N. Woodland St. in Fred Deadman Park.
Also this year, there is a special “Letter to Santa” station with special stationery and a very special mailbox with a direct path to the North Pole. Parents and children are encouraged to stop by the station as they make their way through the display.
(Pictured below, the Santa Letter Writing Station at the Trees of Christmas in Manchester)