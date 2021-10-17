3rd annual Veterans Day Parade is set for Nov. 6

The third annual Manchester Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony are set for Saturday, Nov. 6. Everyone is invited to come and attend the event on the downtown square in Manchester.
Prize money will be awarded to the top 3 parade entries.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
The parade is being hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association.
You can find the parade application by clicking here and then scrolling down.
For additional information or questions, contact Kimberly King at 251-554-8836.