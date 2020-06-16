$3,700 in rewards for information on who killed cows in Grundy County

There are $3,700 worth of rewards being offered in Grundy County for anyone with information on who killed several cattle there.
According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, the cows were killed with a crossbow. The cows were located on Johnny Parsons Rd. The owner of the cattle put up a $1,000 reward, which was quickly raised $200 by a private donor and Farm Bureau is offering $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction.
If you have information, you can contact deputy Melanie McCormick or Sgt. Billy Harris at 931-692-3466.
Photo provided by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.