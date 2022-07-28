3-digit suicide crisis hotline now available

In a crisis, every second counts. To save precious time and quickly connect people in crisis to the resources they need, a new 3-digit national hotline is available.
Those who are in mental or emotional crisis, or calling on behalf of someone who is, can now call 988 and be connected to a certified counseor who can help them. The traditional number, (800) 273-8255, is still available as well.
Veterans in crisis can call the 988 number, press “1” and will be connected immediately to the Veterans Crisis Hotline.