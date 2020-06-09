22 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of Tuesday

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 27,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 435 deaths and 1,974 hospitalizations. There are 18,013 recoveries, leaving 9,562 active cases in the state. This number is about 181 more than the previous day.
There have been 521,197 tests performed. This means of all those tested, about 5.29 percent of people are testing positive.
Meanwhile, there are 84 confirmed cases in Coffee County with 62 recoveries. This means there are 22 active cases, according to Tennessee Department of Health. There have been 2,813 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
