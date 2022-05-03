21 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Coffee County primary

The May 3 primary election passed with just over 21 percent of registered voters in Coffee County casting their ballots.
A total of 7,422 ballots were cast in the Coffee County primary, according to unofficial numbers provided by the Coffee County Election Commission Tuesday night. There are a total of 35,325 registered voters in Coffee County – making for a 21 percent turnout.
Out of the 7,422 votes cast, 4,068 were early votes and 167 absentee votes. There were only 3,187 votes cast on May 3.
