2021 has been a year of big improvements at Unity Medical Center

Unity Medical Center has invested in the expansion and renovations of the hospital. These projects increased services and space for all departments of the hospital.
In addition to the recently opened ICU, the renovation projects include updates to the respiratory and emergency departments; new equipment for the imaging department; modernization of the lobby, nurses’ stations, and medical-surgical department; and exterior renovations that include the physical appearance of the hospital, landscaping and a digital board located next to Interstate 24.
To meet the growing needs of our patients we have also updated our lab, chapel, care rooms, and equipment in the surgery department. The added amenities in the cafeteria provide better nutritional options for our patients and visitors.
“This renovation project is very exciting for all of us at Unity Medical Center, and for the community at large,” said Martha McCormick, CEO of Unity Medical Center. “It is a direct result of the outstanding care our team provides. Their hard work and dedication are why people seek services at Unity and why the hospital has continued to undergo tremendous growth.”
Unity Medical Center is a 49-bed acute care hospital located at 481 Interstate Drive in Manchester that operates two rural health clinics employing over 40 medical providers. Unity Medical Center can be reached by phone at 931-728-6354.