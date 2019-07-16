20 people sentenced for trafficking of meth, fentanyl

The Department of Justice has made a dent in methamphetamine and fentanyl being trafficked into middle Tennessee. Twenty people have been sentenced for their roles which resulted in 21 kilograms of meth and one kilogram of fentanyl being trafficked into Middle Tennessee.
Two dozen people from Tennessee and Georgia were arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Friday, the leader of this organization, Filmon Mehtsentu, age 33, of Clarkston Georgia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Beginning in early 2017, Mehtsentu brought large quantities of meth and fentanyl to Middle Tennessee for distribution. He pleaded guilty. Tennessee residents sentenced were Shawn Dial, 31, of Ashland City, Shane Watts, 33, of La Vergne, Anthony Hampton, 39, of Shelbyville, Joel Stockham, 27, of Antioch, Juan Carranza, 39, of Nashville, Eddie Shaw, 53, of Nashville, and Randell Chaney, 35, of Murfreesboro. Three people are awaiting sentencing.