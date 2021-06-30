2 people injured, and one in custody after a shooting in Monteagle

At approximately 4:48 p.m. on June 28th, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Monteagle and Tracy City Police Department responded to a shooting call at 288 Armory Road, in Monteagle.
When officers arrived, they found Yancie Dee Layne (72) with a severe shot gun wound to the right arm. An off-duty Jasper Police Officer was treating Layne who had fled outside to get help.
Moments after Monteagle Police arrived, officers encountered the shooter Yancie DeWayne Layne (49) from Cookeville and took him into custody without incident.
Upon entering the home, officers found a 16-year-old male juvenile that had been shot in the right upper abdomen and lower chest. Officers administered life saving measures until Grundy EMS arrived.
Sheriff’s investigators are still working to piece together the events that led to the incident.
Yancie DeWayne Layne (49) has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is the son of victim Yancie Dee Layne.
Both victims are in critical condition at an area hospital. A bond hearing will be set on June 30th.