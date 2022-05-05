18th annual Dusty Elam Foundation Benefit is May 14

The 18th annual Dusty Elam Foundation Benefit is set for Saturday, May 14 at the Elam Farm – 5223 Woodbury Highway just outside of Manchester.
There will be food, fun and games to go along with a live auction and a musical contest – Dusty’s Voice Music Competition.
Also at the annual event will be field events, inflatables a dunking booth and face painting. Single tickets are $25 and 5 tickets are $100. Kids 12 and under are free – cost of food included with your ticket. Gates open at noon, live auction starts at 2 and Dusty’s Voice starts at 6 p.m.
Dusty’s Voice will feature a $1,500 first place prize. There is a 25 artist / band limit. Each artist or band will play 1 song or 5 minutes. $50 per entry. First place wins $1,500 and second place wins $500. There is still room for a few entries. For Dusty’s Voice details or entry, call Justin McIntosh at 931-273-5194.
For tickets to the benefit, call Chris Elam at 931-273-3419 or Jay Nogodula at 615-653-7846.