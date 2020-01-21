16 facing sex charges in Rutherford Co.

We have more news on the subjects accused of crimes involving prostitution and / or sexual crimes involving juveniles. Rutherford County Circuit Court documents show that a total of 16 men are scheduled to be in court on February 6, 2020 for a Discovery Hearing. A Discovery Hearing is a legal term used in a pre-trial court procedure, it provides an exchange of information between parties that are involved in a legal proceeding.
Their original arrests took place over a two-day period this past October in Smyrna, TN
The TBI headed the cases that revolved around a two-day undercover sting. Agents placed ads online to nab those looking to engage in sex acts with minors. As a result of the sting, a total of 16 people were taken into custody. Of those arrested, 8 live in Rutherford County.
Now, the cases are on their way to the courts in Rutherford County.
1. John Thomas Sulkowski, 24, of Murfreesboro
2. Harry Garcia, 44, of Murfreesboro
3. Deadrick Darrell Evans, 20, of Murfreesboro
4. Lian Sian Thang, 32, of Smyrna
5. Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores, 39, of Smyrna
6. Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez, 34, of La Vergne
7. Gameel Mesad, 55, of La Vergne
8. Diego Mancilla Martinez, 46, of La Vergne
9. James H. Farmer, 55, of Franklin
10. Miguel Erazo, 43, of Antioch
11. Juan Manual Tovar, 47, of Antioch
12. Paul Florez-Vazquez, 30, of Nashville
13. Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana, 31, of Nashville
14. Michael Romero, 31, of Prospect
15. Taylor Moore, 23, of Rombauer, Missouri
16. Tony Maddox, 38, of Cowan, Texas
Again, the suspects were arrested as a result of a TBI sting geared towards nabbing those allegedly seeking sex from minors.
News partners WGNS provided this report.