12 candidates apply for open Manchester alderman seat; former candidate files litigation to be appointed to seat

There are 12 potential candidates to fill one empty seat on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman.
Currently, the board intends to appoint one person to fill the seat vacated by Marilyn Howard, who was an alderman before she was appointed to Manchester Mayor. Howard’s mayoral appointment leaves one open seat on the six-person board.
According to information obtained by Thunder Radio News, those who returned applications to Manchester City Hall for consideration include: David Bradley, Eric Burch, Joe Pat Cope, Tammie Fuller, Terrence Hillsman, Joey Hobbs, Holly Jones, Eli Kidder, Elva Yvonne McCoin, Morgan Moser, Roxanne Patton and Daniel Stillings. One other person returned an application but does not qualify because she is a county resident.
The board intends to vote in a 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday at Manchester City Hall to fill the seat. Whoever is appointed will hold the seat for the remainder of Howard’s term, which is through August of 2022.
Meanwhile, Donny Parsley, who was an alderman candidate in the most recent race in August but failed to win a seat, has filed a temporary restraining order attempting to stop the appointment and have himself put into the open seat. Parsley’s suit claims that he has the right to the seat as the candidate with the most votes who did not win a seat in the August election.
Parsley’s litigation states that “Parsley should be sworn in immediately to fill the vacant position on the board, as other methods prescribed by the charter for filling a vacant alderman term should only apply in the event there is no remaining qualified ‘highest vote getter’ from the previous election.”