1 suspect caught, another still on the run from Shelbyville police after armed home invasion

We have an update for you to a story that Thunder Radio first brought to you last week.
Shelbyville police were looking for Julius Dominick Guinn and John Lewis Rippey for their alleged involvement in an armed home invasion last week in Bedford County. Guinn was taken into custody Wednesday and is now in the Bedford County Jail under a bond of $350,000.
However, Rippey, a white male, is still at large. Anyone with information regarding Rippey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at (931) 684-5811 immediately.