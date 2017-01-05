Snow Patrol

Coffee County government offices are closed. No court Friday.
Coffee County Convenience Centers will close at 11AM Friday and will re-open at 2 PM Saturday (weather permitting). The Coffee County Recycling Center (behind the CCap building) will be closed tomorrow (Saturday, Jan 7th).
Manchester Rec Center is open. Classes are cancelled.
Friday’s Coffee County/Columbia basketball game is rescheduled for Monday, January 16th(MLK Day). Varsity games will be at 4 and 5:30
Saturday’s Coffee County/Baylor high school basketball game has been CANCELLED due to inclement weather. No makeup will be scheduled.
Saturday’s Coffee County Youth Basketball League at Central High School is postponed one week. Quarterfinals will be January 14. Semifinals January 21. Finals January 28.
Saturday’s Upward Basketball games at Forest Mill Church of Christ are cancelled.
