Storms Roar through Coffee County

Severe thunderstorms caused power outages and damage in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Electric crews responded in power outages throughout the Duck River Electric Membership Corporation and Tullahoma Utilities coverage areas. Several thousand people in Coffee County lost power at some point during the evening, with Manchester being one of the stronger hit areas.
Damage occurred in many locations, but heavy damage took place at the Coffee County 9th Grade Academy in Manchester. The roof on the school had a section near the gym was damaged. One of the dugouts at the soccer field was torn apart and the new tennis courts received significant damage.
Coffee County High School Athletic Director Ryan Sulkowski told WMSR News about the roof at the school, saying the damage was contained to the gym area. He also said he had been told of minor damage at Powers Field and a tree down near the Terry Floyd softball field.
School officials will continue to assess the damage and repair will begin as soon as possible.