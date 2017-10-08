Stolen Vehicle Leads to Several Charges against Hendersonville man in Coffee County
The alleged thief, later identified as Joseph Sandy Thompson age 30 of Hendersonville took off with the female in the vehicle.
Tennessee Highway Patrolman Randy Euler got behind the vehicle on East Carroll St in Tullahoma and trooper activated his lights. Thompson allegedly drove over the median at high rate of speed, eventually ending up in Manchester.
The arrest warrant states the man was driving very reckless and running stop signs and turned down numerous side roads. When Thompson turned to go back onto McArthur Drive he slammed into a Coffee County Sheriff’s Department vehicle near Heritage Circle where the deputy was attempting to block off the intersection. As law enforcement was trying to get the vehicle stopped on Oak Drive, Thompson allegedly slammed on his brakes causing the deputy to hit him in the rear part of the vehicle and that’s when Thompson crashed. According to arrest warrant, Thompson then fled on foot. Deputy Jennifer Curbow and her K-9 Max were called to the scene and tracked the man to a building that he ran into where the arrest was made.
The owner of the vehicle was on the scene and stated that he reported the vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro over a month ago.
The female that got into the vehicle was reported to be safe.
Thompson was charged by Euler and Deputy Jeremy David with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft of property and driving on revoked suspended license. He was booked at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $126,500 and first court date is October 23, 2017.