A new apartment complex in Manchester is one step closer to reality after Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently voted 4-1 on a third and final vote to rezone the property at the end of Truckers Lane to accommodate apartments, with Alderman Chris Elam the only no vote.
Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the complex would be $500 per month, and $550 for a three-bedroom. Rent is based on annual income in Coffee County.
Many residents of Kimberly Lane, a possible entrance to the proposed apartment complex have voiced their concerns about increased traffic and other possible problems.
The complex at full capacity could hold 264 units, the current plan is for 84 apartments to start and grow from that point.
New Apartment Complex closer to Reality
