Nashville SC Gets Win in U.S. Open Cup Debut

Nashville SC survived and advanced on Wednesday night in its U.S. Open Cup debut with a 2-0 win over NPSL side Inter Nashville FC as Tucker Hume netted a brace for the winners.
90 in a Nutshell
Nashville SC was on the front foot most of the night and it paid off early. A pass from forward Robin Shroot played Hume in alone and the 6’5” striker rounded the keeper for the easy finish in the 19’ minute.
The teams went into the locker room at 1-0 despite Nashville SC dominating play in the first half. Mother Nature intervened early in the second half, forcing a lightning delay in the 55’ minute. Play resumed following a 41-minute delay and Nashville continued to attack. The dam finally broke in the 89’ minute as again it was Shroot who found Hume. This time it was bar-down for the Tar Heel to seal the win and the 3rd round appearance.
Goals
19’ NSH – Tucker Hume assited by Robin Shroot
89’ NSH – Tucker Hume assited by Robin Shroot
Key Stat
Possession – Nashville SC 67.0%, Inter Nashville FC 33.0%
Nashville dominated possession and thus the amount of chances. They kept a stranglehold on the game as Inter Nashville failed to put a shot on goal.
Bracket Update
In a shocking upset, PDL side Mississippi Brilla beat Indy Eleven of the USL to advance to take on Nashville SC in the third round. The Brilla scored in the 81’ minute to win 1-0.
Next Game
Nashville has the weekend off of USL play and will play Mississippi Brilla next Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. A win in that game would advance Nashville SC to Round 4 and have them facing a MLS team.