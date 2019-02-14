H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Cole Addison!!! Cole is a fifth grader at Hillsboro Elementary School. Cole is the son of Christopher and Bethany Addison.
Cole’s teachers, Tera Williams and Cassie Harrell say that Cole is, “hardworking, friendly, responsible, a good citizen, polite, mannerly and always does his best.” Cole’s favorite subject is science. Cole hopes to one day become a marine biologist. Cole works on the school newspaper “The Tiger Talk”. Cole has nearly reached his goal of 200 AR reading points for the year. Cole has a white belt in Judo.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Cole is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Principal, Angela Harris, teachers Tera Williams and Cassie Harrell.