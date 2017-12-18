“Give $90 for Sam’s 90th” Motlow Fundraiser
“Dr. Ingram will turn 90-years-old in January 2018, and he has graciously agreed to let the college celebrate him and his special birthday in conjunction with a fundraising campaign to benefit students,” said Lane Yoder, executive director of the Motlow College Foundation. “In addition to the campaign and a planned birthday celebration, Dr. Ingram has also agreed to let us interview him about what the early days of Motlow State Community College were like,” Yoder added.
Dr. Ingram was appointed president of Motlow Feb. 1, 1969, coming from Middle Tennessee State University where he had served as dean of the school of education. Ingram served Motlow during its formative years to get the College off the ground, and presided over the College’s first commencement on June 7, 1971, as 79 students were conferred associate degrees. Dr. Ingram continued as president for Motlow until he was named State Commissioner of Education by then Governor-Elect Ray Blanton in December 1974.
The Motlow College Foundation hopes many friends, family, former colleagues and students, as well as community members, will help celebrate Dr. Ingram and his birthday by giving to the “Give $90 for Sam’s 90th” campaign.
“As part of this campaign, Dr. Ingram has selected three Foundation causes which he is most passionate; to which friends, family and supporters can designate their gift,” Yoder stated. Anyone who would like to give to this campaign can do so by making their check payable to the Motlow College Foundation and designate their gift to go to one of the three causes: Book Scholarship Fund for Adult Learners, Emergency Funds Scholarship and Smyrna Building Fund.
For more information about each of these funds, please visit www.mscc.edu/foundation/ingram90 which includes information about where a donation can be sent. The public is invited to attend a birthday celebration for Dr. Ingram on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 2 p.m. in Eoff Hall on the Moore County Campus. RSVP to Phyllis Daniel at pdaniel@mscc.edu.