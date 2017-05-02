2/5/17 — Hazel R. Moulder

Hazel R Moulder of Moore County, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017
at the Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 92 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in
Moore County. Visitation with the family will be from 1 PM until the
service time.
A native of Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and
Ethel Harding Smith. She sewed balls for Lannom and Wilson for several
years. Her greatest love was working the family farm. She loved taking
care of her animals and tending her garden. She enjoyed cooking and was a
great cook. She made everything from scratch the old fashioned way. She
was very dedicated to the Lord and he was with her always in her daily life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68
years, Matthew L. Moulder; one daughter, Doris Evelyn Moulder; one brother,
Claudie Smith; four sisters, Ann Harring, Jean Bell, Ailene Sanders and
Virgie Burton.
Mrs. Moulder is survived by two sons, Alton Moulder and his wife, Billie
and Avery L Moulder and his wife, Linda, both of Tullahoma; two daughters,
Dolly Evans and her husband, Donald Ray and Goldie Eslick and her husband,
Danny, both of the Lois Community of Moore County; sister, Maudie
Siedschlag of Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren;
one great great grandchild; special friends, Ava Womble of Shelbyville and
Jack Bateman of Moore County and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the Lynchburg Friends of Animals Rescue & Adoption Center, Lynchburg, TN
931-434-7508 and the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New
York, NY 10016.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.