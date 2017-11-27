11/27/17 — Dorothy Nell Adams Arnold

Mrs. Dorothy Nell Adams Arnold age 75 of Manchester, TN, died Wednesday,
November 22, 2017, at The Residence @ Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. She
was born November 14, 1942, in Carnesville, Georgia, was a retired office
manager for Medical Center of Manchester, and a member of Trinity Baptist
Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Hampton Allison and Annie
Pendergrass Adams, her husband Donald N. Arnold, Sr., and her sisters.
Survivors include her sons Neil Arnold, Manchester, TN, and Christopher
Arnold and partner Tom Ray, Smyrna, TN, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law
Janice (Henry) Freeman, Faye Winn, and Larry (Marilyn) Arnold. Several
nieces, nephews, family members and friends also survive.
A graveside service and entombment will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, November
27, 2017, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Dr. Kerry Walker will
officiate. The Arnold Family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 A.M.
until 1:00 P.M. at the parlors of McMinnville Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1629
Williams Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements