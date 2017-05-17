Young and Pearson Qualify for State Track Meet

Six Lady Raider track athletes traveled to Rhea County on Monday for the Sectional Track meet with the berths in the state track meet on the line. Four members of the 4x800M relay team, along with Karson Young and Sarah Pearson competed in a total of 6 events.
The 4x800M relay team of Emily St. John, Makenzie Webb, Chloe Haggard, and Emilee Roberson clocked a time of 11:14.57 for a 7th place finish. That time was not good enough to advance to the state meet. Coach Nathan Wanuch was complimentary of the team saying: “I’m really excited about the future of this team, as every member has at least 2 more years of competition and made big improvements to their times this season.”
Sarah Pearson, who has already qualified for the state meet in the pentathlon, also qualified in the 300M hurdles with a personal record time of 47.70 to finish in 2nd place. In the 100M hurdles, Pearson ran a season best time of 16.47 as she finished in 5th place. That time was not good enough to qualify for the state meet in the 100M hurdles.
Karson Young had an incredible day as she was a perfect 4 for 4 in qualifying. In the 100M hurdles, Young ran a time of 16.25 for a 3rd place finish. In the high jump, Young jumped a season best 5’ to finish in 2nd place. In the long jump, Young leaped 16’11” to finish in 4th place and in the triple jump, Young jumped a distance of 34’ 5 ¾” for a 2nd place finish. All 4 finishes were good enough to advance Young to the state meet.
The state meet begins on Monday at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track. Pearson will compete in the pentathlon on Monday beginning at 10 AM. The jumps and hurdle events will take place on Wednesday beginning at 9 AM. To see a complete schedule, you can visit the TSSAA website at: http://tssaa.org/2017-tssaa-state-track-meet-schedule/
To see a complete rundown on all events, you can check out the times at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/260595/results/526823/formatted#.WRzuuvkrLIU