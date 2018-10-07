Woods Places 12th in State Cross Country Meet

Making her 2nd appearance at the TMSAA state cross country meet, Greenlee Woods barely missed the medal stand. Competing as a 7th grader for the Coffee County Middle School cross country, Woods completed the 2 mile course on Saturday with a time of 14:13.8. Autumn Headrick of John Sevier Middle School won the race as she clocked a time of 13:10.9. Woods was 7 seconds out of the top 10 and 14 seconds shy of the medal stand in the race. The state championship meet is held in Clarksville, Tennessee on the property of the Hilldale Family Life Center and is hosted by Austin Peay State University.