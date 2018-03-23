WMS Baseball Edges Liberty

Welcoming Liberty to Looney Riddle Field on Friday night, the Westwood baseball team hosted a home conference game looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year on Wednesday. In a thrilling final 2 innings, the Rockets scored in the bottom of the 7th to capture an 8 to 7 win.
Leading 4 to 2 entering the 6th, Westwood had left 8 runners on base including leaving the bases loaded in the 1st and 3rd innings. In the 6th, Liberty plated 4 runs thanks in part to 4 walks and an error. Jonathan Nelson had a 2 RBI single in the bottom of the 6th to put Westwood on top 7 to 6 going to the 7th. It appeared that Westwood had the final out in the top of the 7th but the umpire ruled the Liberty runner safe. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th, Trent Thompson got on base will a fielder’s choice and moved to 3rd on a single from Blake Hale. Thompson came across on the next pitch that ended up at the screen to give the Rockets the win.
Nelson finished with 3 walks to go with his hit and 2 RBI. Thompson finished with a double and 2 singles and scored twice. Chris Brown, Kristian Martinez and Blake Hale all finished with 2 hits.
Westwood is back at home on Monday when they welcome Cascade to Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is set for 5 PM.