Winning Streak Runs to 10 Games as Sounds Rout Sky Sox

The Nashville Sounds got offensive Thursday night to outlast the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 18-9 at Security Service Field. The win extended Nashville’s season-best winning streak to 10 games, which is the second longest in the franchise’s Pacific Coast League era.
Big innings were plentiful as each team had at least two innings in which they scored at least three runs. Nashville scored five in the first, six in the fourth, and three in the ninth while Colorado Springs posted three in the third and five in the fifth. Sheldon Neuse collected a career-high four hits while Dustin Fowler also recorded four hits on the night. BJ Boyd drove in a career-high six runs while Neuse, Beau Taylor, and Franklin Barreto each drove in three to pace Nashville’s offense. The 18 runs scored and 19 hits by the Sounds set new season-highs.
The Sounds wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they sent 10 batters to the plate and put up five runs in the first inning. Nashville chased Colorado Springs starter Brandon Woodruff from the game after eight batters. Barreto and Neuse collected back-to-back RBI-doubles while Boyd tallied a run-scoring single.
Three innings later Nashville again sent 10 batters to the plate. In the fourth inning the Sounds took advantage of a pair of run-scoring infield singles from Anthony Garcia and Neuse before Boyd cleared the bases with a mammoth grand slam the opposite way to make it 12-3.
Again 10 batters came to the plate in the fourth inning for the Sounds who put up six runs in the frame highlighted by Boyd’s grand slam. Colorado Springs did not back down despite looking down the barrel a 12-3 deficit. The Sky Sox scored five runs in the fifth to keep the game within reach for a time before Nashville pulled away with two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth.
The Sounds were able to see the game out and emerge with the 18-9 victory. Carlos Ramirez earned his second win of the season with 1 2/3 scoreless innings while Josh Lucas allowed a run in two innings and Raul Alcantara tossed a scoreless ninth inning.
The completion of the suspended game from May 3 is scheduled for Friday night followed by game two of the four-game series with the Sky Sox. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.82) starts for Nashville against right-hander Adrian Houser (1-2, 5.74) for Colorado Springs in the regularly scheduled game. The resumption of the suspended game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. First pitch of the regularly scheduled game is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 18-9 win, the Sounds improved to 60-55 on the season.
- The Sounds extended their season-best winning streak to 10 games and have set a season-high mark of five games over .500.
- The 10-game winning streak is the second-longest winning streak for Nashville in the PCL-era (1998-present).
- BJ Boyd’s fourth-inning grand slam was the third grand slam of the season hit by the Sounds. Anthony Garcia has the other two.
- Thursday night’s game was the first time this season the Sounds had two innings of at least five runs in the same game. They scored five runs in the first and six in the fourth.
- The game lasted three hours and 55 minutes. It was the longest nine-inning game of the season for the Sounds.
