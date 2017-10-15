Westwood’s Bodey Todd Qualifies for State Cross Country Race

Bodey Todd with his 10th place trophy from Saturday’s regional race[Photo by Scott Todd]
Competing against a field of more than 90 middle school runners, Bodey Todd of Westwood took part in the Chattanooga State Qualifier on Saturday. Running as an independent, Todd finished in 10th
place overall with a time of 12:10.4 on the 2 mile Moccasin Bend course. That finish was good enough to qualify Todd for Saturday’s Tennessee State Middle School Cross Country Championships.
Todd, an 8th grader at Westwood Middle School, will compete in the meet on Saturday in Knoxville. The Tennessee State Middle School Championships is hosted by Knoxville Youth Athletics at Victor Ashe Park. Todd will once again participate individually in a race that featured 325 runners in 2016. The race will get underway at 1:45 PM EDT on Saturday.