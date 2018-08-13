Westwood Volleyball Match at North Franklin Postponed

Westwood volleyball will have to wait to begin their first ever full season after a cancellation on Monday. The Lady Raiders match with North Franklin had to be rescheduled at the last minute. That match will now take place on Wednesday, August 22nd.
The Lady Rockets will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on South Lincoln. First serve is set for 5 PM. On Thursday, Westwood will travel out to New Union to tangle with crosstown rival Coffee Middle. That match is scheduled for 4:30 PM at the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin our coverage at 4:15.