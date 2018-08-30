Westwood Volleyball Falls to North Franklin

Hosting their 2nd straight home game, the Westwood volleyball team welcomed North Franklin on Thursday to the Joel Vinson Gym. The Lady Rocket varsity fell in straight sets 22-25 and 16-25. The JV team won their match in a 2 set nail-biter by set scores of 26-24 and 26-24.
For the varsity Lady Rockets, Anna Johnson led the way as she had a block and 3 kills. Maddie Sullivan had 4 assists and Kelsey Vandenbossche had the team lead in aces with 4. For the JV, Lilee Scott served up 8 aces on the match while Katie Lawrence was right behind her with 6 aces.
Westwood is back at home on Tuesday when they host their crosstown rival Coffee County Middle. First serve is set for 4:30 PM.