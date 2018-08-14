Westwood Volleyball Falls in Season Opener In Fayetteville

Opening the 2018 season in Fayetteville, the Westwood volleyball team visited South Lincoln on Tuesday. The Lady Rockets fought hard but came up short in straight sets to the Lady Eagles from Fayetteville. The varsity lost in straight sets 10-25 and 14-25. The junior varsity came up short by set scores of 7-25 and 9-25.
The varsity Lady Rockets were led in aces by Emma Kidder who had 4. Kidder also added 2 digs. Abby Clark led the team in digs with 5 and recorded a pair of aces. Anna Johnson led the team in kills with 4 while Maddie Sullivan led the team in assists with 3.
For the JV, Hannah Brimhall and Riley Earp recorded kills while Katie Lawrence and Lilee Scott each had an ace. Ivet Ontiveros paced the Westwood JV with 2 digs. Anaiah Davenport had an assist.
On Thursday, Westwood will travel out to New Union to tangle with crosstown rival Coffee Middle. That match is scheduled for 4:30 PM at the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin our coverage at 4:15.