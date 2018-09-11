Westwood Volleyball Falls in Road Match at Warren County

The Westwood volleyball team traveled to McMinnville on Tuesday for a matchup with Warren County. Facing one of the best teams in the area, the Lady Rockets fell in straight sets to the Lady Pioneers. Westwood lost by set scores of 11-25 and 13-25. Anna Johnson led the Lady Rockets in kills with 6 and added a block and 2 digs. Maddie Sullivan had 5 assists and Lilee Scott had 2 aces at the service line.
The JV Lady Rockets fell in 3 sets. Westwood lost by set scores of 6-25, 25-21 and 8-15. . Zowee Dillard had 2 digs and 3 aces. Allie Sullivan had 2 digs and an ace. Cassie Douglas added 2 digs and Lilee Scott finished with 8 aces.
The Lady Rockets return to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday for a match against Tullahoma. That match is set to get underway at 5 PM.