Westwood Volleyball Falls in 1st Match Held at Joel Vinson Gym

Hosting the first varsity volleyball match ever at Westwood Middle School, the Lady Rockets welcomed Warren County to the Joel Vison Gym on Tuesday. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Rockets had few answers for the strong service game of the Lady Pioneers. Westwood fell in straight sets 11-25 and 8-25.
Warren County finished the match with 16 aces in addition to several bad 1st passes from Westwood. Westwood finished with 1 ace by Torea Greenwell as she was the most consistent server in the match for the Rockets. Kelsey Vandenbossche and Anna Johnson each finished with 2 kills as Emma Kidder, Kaylynn Waterman and Brooklyn Blake each scored a kill.
The JV Lady Rockets got off to a hot start in their first set leading 12 to 3 before dropping fight back to tie the first set at 19. Warren County strung together several rallies to take the first set and use that momentum to win the match. Westwood fell by set scores of 21-25 and 10-25. The JV Rockets did have 9 aces as Ivet Ontiveros had 6 and Katie Lawrence added 3.
The Lady Rockets will once again be in action at home coming up on Thursday. Westwood will play host to North Franklin. First serve is set for 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/