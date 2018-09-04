«

»

Westwood Volleyball Edges Coffee County Middle on Tuesday

Maddie Sullivan of Westwood volleyball

Squaring off for the 2nd time this season, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team matched up with Westwood on Tuesday afternoon.  Playing before a big crowd at the Joel Vinson Gym, Westwood was hosting their 3rd straight home match.  The match turned out to be an exciting one that went to 3 sets.  Westwood captured the win by set scores of 25-23, 17-25 and 15-9.

Westwood was led at the net by Anna Johnson who finished with 4 kills.  Emma Kidder had 8 service aces while Abby Clark led the team in digs with 4.  Maddie Sullivan chipped in 3 assists.

Chloe Gannon of CCMS volleyball

For Coffee Middle, Chloe Gannon led the Lady Raiders in kills with 5.  Channon Gannon and Madison Pruitt each had a pair of aces.

Westwood won the JV game in straight sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-19.

Coffee Middle will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Cowan to take on South Franklin.  That match will get underway at 5 PM.  Westwood is off until next Tuesday when they travel to take on Warren County.  First serve is set for 4:30 PM.