Westwood Volleyball Closes Out Season at Warren County Tournament

The Westwood volleyball team closed out their inaugural season with a tournament in McMinnville on Saturday. Fielding 2 teams for the one day tournament, the Lady Rockets played some of their best volleyball of the year against the strongest competition they have faced this season.
Team #1 gained a pair of match splits and lost 3 matches. Anna Johnson led the Lady Rockets at the net with 20 kills in 11 sets while collecting 8 blocks. Maddie Sullivan had 37 assists and 18 digs while Emma Kidder had 8 aces and 16 digs. Kaylynn Waterman added 11 digs and 5 aces, Kelsey Vandenbossche finished with 12 digs and 5 aces and Abby Clark scored 16 digs and 6 aces.
Team #2 dropped all 5 of their matches on the day. They were led by Ivet Ontiveros who finished with 13 aces and 12 digs. Ivon Ontiveros had 13 digs while Lilee Scott had 5 kills and 7 aces. Allie Sullivan finished with 5 aces and 9 digs.