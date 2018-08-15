Westwood Volleyball Captures Road Win on Wednesday

The Westwood volleyball team hit the road on Wednesday for a match at North Franklin. The Lady Rockets captured the first victory for the newly revived Westwood program. The Lady Rockets captured the win in straight sets 27-25 and 25-16. The JV team dropped their contest in straight sets 18-25 and 20-25.
For the varsity Lady Rockets, Anna Johnson led the team with 5 kills and 3 service aces. Emma Kidder had 3 kills and 8 digs and Brooklyn Blake added 5 digs. The JV team was led by Ivet Ontiveros with 4 kills. Lilee Scott had 15 aces and 4 assists and Hannah Brimhall had 3 assists.
On Thursday, Westwood will travel out to New Union to tangle with crosstown rival Coffee Middle. That match is scheduled for 4:30 PM at the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin our coverage at 4:15.