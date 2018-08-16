Westwood Volleyball Beats Coffee Middle Volleyball in Backyard Battle

Thursday afternoon marked the first ever meeting between Westwood and Coffee County Middle School in volleyball. As your local sports leader, Thunder Radio was on hand to bring you play by play action of the landmark event as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Before a large crowd at the CCMS gym, Westwood edged the home standing Lady Raiders in 2 sets by set scores of 25-21 and 25-12
Westwood used their strong service game and exceptional passing to work their offense to perfection. Westwood had 15 service aces led by Emma Kidder who had 12. Brooklynn Blake added an ace and led the Lady Rockets in kills with 3.
Coffee County finished with 8 aces led by Savannah Cooper who had 5. Chloe Gannon led the Lady Raiders in kills with 2.
After playing 3 nights in a row, the Westwood volleyball team is off until Tuesday, August 28th. Westwood will host their first home game at the Joel Vinson Gym as Warren County comes to Westwood Middle. That match is scheduled for 4:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the match as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin our coverage at 4:15.
The Lady Raiders will be back at home on Monday as they play host to South Franklin. That match is scheduled for 5:00 PM at the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin live coverage at 4:45.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/