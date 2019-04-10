Westwood Tennis Sweeps Warren County

The Westwood Middle School tennis team welcomed Warren County to Fred Deadman Park on Wednesday. The Lady Rockets swept the doubles matches to grab a 5 to 2 match win. The Rockets got 3 singles wins to fight to a 4 to 3 win.
The Rockets got singles wins from Jonathan Nelson(6 to 0), Caelan Ducker(6-4) and Edgar Guzman(6-0). Nelson teamed with Jeffery Hale to get a 6 to 0 win in doubles.
The Lady Rockets got singles wins from Rylea McNamara(6-0), Anna Johnson(6-0) and Abby Gilday(6-3). In doubles play, McNamara teamed with Ocean Sanfilipo to get a 6 to 2 win while the team of Anna Johnson and Sarah Khan won their match 7 to 5.
The Rocket netters will hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. First serve is at 4 PM.