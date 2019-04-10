«

Westwood Tennis Sweeps Warren County

Anna Johnson of Westwood tennis

The Westwood Middle School tennis team welcomed Warren County to Fred Deadman Park on Wednesday.  The Lady Rockets swept the doubles matches to grab a 5 to 2 match win.  The Rockets got 3 singles wins to fight to a 4 to 3 win.

The Rockets got singles wins from Jonathan Nelson(6 to 0), Caelan Ducker(6-4) and Edgar Guzman(6-0).  Nelson teamed with Jeffery Hale to get a 6 to 0 win in doubles.

The Lady Rockets got singles wins from Rylea McNamara(6-0), Anna Johnson(6-0) and Abby Gilday(6-3).  In doubles play, McNamara teamed with Ocean Sanfilipo to get a 6 to 2 win while the team of Anna Johnson and Sarah Khan won their match 7 to 5.

The Rocket netters will hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews.  First serve is at 4 PM.