Westwood Tennis Sweeps St. Andrews

After taking off for 17 days, the Westwood tennis teams played their 2nd match in 4 days on Monday as they welcomed St Andrews-Sewanee to the Raider Academy Courts. The pair of Westwood teams each captured a victory on the windswept afternoon. The Rockets claimed a 6 to 3 win while the Lady Rockets won 7 to 1.
For the Lady Rockets, Lauren Perry, Luz Maria Basurto, and Faith Duke won in singles play while Perry and Basurto won in doubles play. The Lady Rockets also claimed 3 wins via forfeit.
For the Rockets, Braeden Massicotte, J.C Crouch, Trevor Bellamy, and Caelan Ducker won in singles and the teams of Massicotte/ Crouch and Bellamy/Drucker won in doubles play.
Westwood is back in action on Friday when they welcome Warren County to the Raider Academy courts. First serve is set for 4 PM.